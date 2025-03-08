UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to finish the season on high note and will face each other with RCB having a chance to advance to next round in the next round with a win. UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in WPL 2025 will start at 7:30PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, March 8. The UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Fans in India can watch UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 SD and HD channels and Sports18 Khel TV channel. JioHotstar, the new streaming platform, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website for free. WPL 2025: Mithali Raj Praises Meg Lanning After Delhi Capitals’ Emphatic Nine-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians, Says ‘A Big Player Always Steps Up in Crucial Matches; She Did Just That’.

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live

#TATAWPL action heats up as RCB takes on UP Warriorz! 🏏⚡ UP Warriorz will look to even the score, while RCB aim to bolster their playoff chance! #WPLonJioStar 👉 RCB 🆚 UP Warriorz | TODAY, 6:30 PM LIVE on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 Hindi! 📱 Start Watching FREE on… pic.twitter.com/2YPXmSENPm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)