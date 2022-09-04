Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is spotted cheering for Team India from the stands at the Dubai International Stadium in their match against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 cricket match. And the sight of the former beauty queen sparked major memefest online. The reason is her alleged 'romantic relationship turned sour' equation with Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. The two celebs are often at loggerheads taking indirect jibes at each other on different social media platforms. Here's a look at the best of Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant funny memes posted by netizens after light-eyed beauty's latest public appearance.

Probably An Angry Rishabh Pant

Pant after seeing Urvashi again in stands #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/BXPMAJDcCY — VECTOR⁴⁵ (@Vector_45R) September 4, 2022

Probably An Angry and Not-So Enthusiastic Urvashi Rautela

Rishab Pant gets into bat. Urvashi Rautela from stands : pic.twitter.com/xKpHPv6zOA — Ayushi (@ShutupAyushiii) September 4, 2022

Hahhahaha

Rishabh pant when he see urvashi rautela in stadium#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/X6Ah89Zcoq — जगतगुरु™ (@safar13_) September 4, 2022

ROFL

Humein Cricket Dekhna Hai Toh Dekhna Hai

Urvashi not 🤝 Me saying kal watching cricket. se padhunga pic.twitter.com/MxH1nugWM2 — Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) September 4, 2022

LOL

Urvashi Rautela seeing Rishabh Pant in ground. pic.twitter.com/K9yn6yif51 — SurCastic (@surbhi_1312) September 4, 2022

Dressed Up in Team India Colours

