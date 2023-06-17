After an exciting Day 1 in the first Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston, England return with the ball hoping to take some Australian wickets upfront and push them a little behind. They declared on 393/8 last evening and pushed Australia to bat in an uncomfortable 30-minute period. They return on Day 2 morning with two early strikes from Stuart Broad, one of them being No. 1 Test batter Marnus Labuschagne on golden duck. Jonny Bairstow took a brilliant one handed to catch behind to dismiss the batter. Fans, amazed by the sequence of play took to twitter to react on it. Stuart Broad Dismisses David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne off Consecutive Deliveries During Day 2 of ENG vs AUS 1st Ashes 2023 Test (Watch Video).

Marnus Labuschagne Dismissal Video From Spectators View

Long Live Test Cricket

Long live test cricket. Test cricket in England has always been a treat to watch. https://t.co/Lf4Th6pmBI — 𝒥. Sad Hazelnut (@naanchannay) June 17, 2023

Edgbaston Crowd Roar

That Noise!

Can't Beat Test Cricket

You just can't beat test cricket!! https://t.co/HNUWwbZhXt — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) June 17, 2023

Second to None

The atmosphere at the cricket when England are bowling and have their tails up is second to none. https://t.co/RBSODLBF0I — T (@t_j_l24) June 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)