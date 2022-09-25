A Pakistani local cricketer named Usman Shinwari died unfortunately on September 25 during a Pakistan Corporate League match. The player suffered a massive heart attack and was taken to hospital immediately before he was pronounced dead. It must be noted that the deceased player is a club cricketer, is not the Pakistani international player Usman Shinwari.

Watch How Usman Shinwari Collapsed in the field:

Guys guys, he is other Usman Shinwari, not the one you all know. https://t.co/HN23JYUoEd — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) September 25, 2022

