Pakistan cricketer Usman Shinwari took to social media to announce that he is fine and in good health after a club cricketer of the same name passed away due to a heart attack during a Pakistan Corporate League Match. Many believed that the cricketer who died was the Pakistan national team bowler. Usman Shinwari, Club Cricketer, Dies Due to Heart Attack During Pakistan Corporate League Match (Watch Video).

Me belkul thek ho Allah ka shukar hai mery pory family ko log calls kr rahy hai with due respect itni bari News chalany se pehly tasdeeq kar liya kary shukria🙏 — Usman khan shinwari (@Usmanshinwari6) September 25, 2022

