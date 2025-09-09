31-year-old Usman Shinwari has announced his retirement from international cricket, having played for the Pakistan national cricket team between 2013 and 2019. In his short career, Shinwari featured in 34 matches across formats, picking 34 ODI, 13 T20I, and one Test, respectively. The fast bowler's last international match for Pakistan came in a Test against Sri Lanka in 2019, which was also his only appearance in the format for the nation. However, in the latter half of his career, the pacer was troubled with back injuries, which cut short his chances with the national side. PAK vs SL 2025: Pakistan To Host Sri Lanka for ODI Series in Stacked Home Season During November.

Usman Shinwari Bids International Cricket Adieu

Left-arm fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari has announced his retirement from international cricket, having represented Pakistan in a one-off Test, 17 ODIs and 16 T20Is from December 2013 to December 2019. pic.twitter.com/G4KySnuTa1 — Zeeshan Qayyum 🇵🇰 (@XeeshanQayyum) September 9, 2025

