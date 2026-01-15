India's teenage sensation, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, flopped in his maiden ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup outing, scoring two runs in the ongoing IND vs USA U19 WC 2026 match at Bulawayo. You can find the United States national under-19 cricket team vs India national under-19 cricket team match scorecard here. The India Under-19 cricket team opener wanted to pull the pull shot, but managed to get an inside edge and chop the ball onto his middle stump, much to the elation of the United States of America Under-19 cricket team bowler Ritvik Appidi. Heading into the competition, Suryavanshi has been scoring across tournaments and looked in prime touch during India Under-19's tour of South Africa earlier this month. India need 108 to win their U19 World Cup 2026 opener, having bowled out USA for 107, thanks to brillant five-wicket haul from Henil Patel. Under-19 Pacer Henil Patel Claims 5-Wicket Haul During IND vs USA U19 World Cup 2026 Match (Watch Video)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Flops In ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Opener

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Clean Bowled in the first game against the USA U-19 team in the U-19 World Cup. 😱 He was dismissed for 2 runs 4 balls.#U19WorldCup #VaibhavSuryavanshi #Cricket pic.twitter.com/xIWQnnMp4T — Cric Venky (@VenkyK_Offic) January 15, 2026

