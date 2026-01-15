India's bowling sensation Henil Patel showcased his control with the new and older ball during India Under-19 cricket team's tournament opener in ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, claiming a five-wicket haul during the IND vs USA match at Bulawayo. Patel recorded match figures of five for 16, to take the maiden five-wicket haul of the ongoing U19 Cricket World Cup 2026, which includes wickets of Amrinder Gill, Arjun Mahesh, captain Utkarsh Srivastava, Sabrish Prasad, and Rishabh Shimpi. Patel's fifer saw the United States of America Under-19 cricket skittle out for 107, with Nitish Sudini top-scoring with 36. India Squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Announced: Ayush Mhatre Named Captain, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Included.

Henil Patel Shines For India U19

𝗙𝗜𝗙𝗘𝗥! Henil Patel shines bright in the #U19WorldCup opener against USA U19 🔥 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/AMFM5Bk4oI pic.twitter.com/artSUGSyAZ — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2026

Henil Patel Rocks USA Line-up

It’s a Henil Patel show here! 🎉💥 A splendid fifer on the first day of the campaign. ✋#ICCMensU19WC | #INDvUSA 👉 LIVE NOW ➡️ https://t.co/RdmIHbr8CB pic.twitter.com/0QaT8mZ3gX — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 15, 2026

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)