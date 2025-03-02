A bizarre incident was spotted during the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match. Hardik Pandya bowled a no ball and Will Young was in strike for the free hit. He thumped the ball down the ground although there was poor connection and it didn't carry far. Varun Chakaravarthy attempted to catch it but not only did he drop it, he also mistakenly kicked it over the boundary line. Axar Patel Takes Superb Diving Catch To Dismiss Rachin Ravindra During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Varun Chakaravarthy Mistakenly Kicks the Ball Over Boundary Line

