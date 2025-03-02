Axar Patel took a superb diving catch to dismiss Rachin Ravindra off the bowling of Hardik Pandya during the IND vs NZ match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on March 2. The left-handed Rachin Ravindra attempted to play an upper cut but did not make the connection he would have wanted to. Instead, the ball went high in the air and Axar Patel, who was fielding at third man, ran forward and pulled off a dive to complete the catch. This was a crucial wicket for India as Rachin Ravindra had scored a century in his last match and was in good form. Kane Williamson Takes One-Handed ‘Stunner’ Dismisses All-Rounder Ravindra Jadeja During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Axar Patel's Catch to Dismiss Rachin Ravindra:

Hardik Pandya Claims Ravindra’s Wicket, Assisted by Axar Patel’s Screamer! 👏 📺📱 Start watching FREE on JioHotstar: https://t.co/jvsSJePtoN#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 🇮🇳 🆚 🇳🇿 | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 & Sports18-1! pic.twitter.com/6SvpM3sQqC — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 2, 2025

