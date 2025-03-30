Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fielder Vijay Shankar pulled off a sensational catch, which dismissed Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Wanindu Hasaranga during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Barsapara Stadium on Sunday. The wicket incident happened during the first ball of the 15th over. Ravindra Jadeja bowled a full delivery in the slot. Wanindu went for the big slog and hammered it towards Vijay Shankar, who was standing at the mid-wicket region. Shankar put a full-stretched forward dive to grab the catch. Replays confirmed that Vijay's finger was underneath the ball. Hasaranga departed after scoring four runs. Nitish Rana Performs 'Cradle' Celebration After Completing Half-Century During RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (See Pic).

Sensational Catch from Vijay Shankar

#Yellove magic in the field! ✨#VijayShankar plucks a beauty to dismiss #WaninduHasaranga! 💛 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/nlNC9EgmIb#IPLonJioStar 👉 #RRvCSK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/TmpbzilFZd — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 30, 2025

