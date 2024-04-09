Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Replaces Injured Wanindu Hasaranga in Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad For Remainder of IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad name left-arm wrist spinner of Sri Lanka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth as the replacement of Wanindu Hasaranga for the remainder of the IPL 2024. Hasaranga was uncertain for the season with his fitness situation and got ruled out of the competition days ago. Vijayakanth impressed in the Lanka Premier League and was part of the MI Emirates squad in the ILT20. Andre Russell Covers His Ears As MS Dhoni Receives Loud Cheers While Coming Out To Bat During CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Replaces Injured Wanindu Hasaranga

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 Wanindu Hasaranga will be unavailable for the season due to injury. We would like to wish him a speedy recovery. Sri Lankan spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth has joined the squad as his replacement for the rest of #IPL2024. Welcome, Viyaskanth! ✨ pic.twitter.com/A2Z5458dH8 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 9, 2024

