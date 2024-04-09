Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Replaces Injured Wanindu Hasaranga in Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad For Remainder of IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad bolster their overseas spin contingent by the addition of Vijayakanth Viyaskanth as the replacement of Wanindu Hasaranga.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 09, 2024 06:04 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad name left-arm wrist spinner of Sri Lanka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth as the replacement of Wanindu Hasaranga for the remainder of the IPL 2024. Hasaranga was uncertain for the season with his fitness situation and got ruled out of the competition days ago. Vijayakanth impressed in the Lanka Premier League and was part of the MI Emirates squad in the ILT20. Andre Russell Covers His Ears As MS Dhoni Receives Loud Cheers While Coming Out To Bat During CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Replaces Injured Wanindu Hasaranga

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

  • Festivals
    Eid 2024 Moon Sighting in India, Live News Updates on Chand Raat: Ruet-e-Hilal Committees to Meet Shortly for Shawwal Crescent and Eid Ul Fitr Date Announcement Eid 2024 Moon Sighting in India, Live News Updates on Chand Raat: Ruet-e-Hilal Committees to Meet Shortly for Shawwal Crescent and Eid Ul Fitr Date Announcement
  • Videos
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MVA Announces Seat-Sharing Deal; Congress Gets 17 Seats, Uddhav's Sena 21, Pawar's NCP 10 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MVA Announces Seat-Sharing Deal; Congress Gets 17 Seats, Uddhav's Sena 21, Pawar's NCP 10
    • Close
    Search

    Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Replaces Injured Wanindu Hasaranga in Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad For Remainder of IPL 2024

    Sunrisers Hyderabad bolster their overseas spin contingent by the addition of Vijayakanth Viyaskanth as the replacement of Wanindu Hasaranga.

    Socially Team Latestly| Apr 09, 2024 06:04 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad name left-arm wrist spinner of Sri Lanka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth as the replacement of Wanindu Hasaranga for the remainder of the IPL 2024. Hasaranga was uncertain for the season with his fitness situation and got ruled out of the competition days ago. Vijayakanth impressed in the Lanka Premier League and was part of the MI Emirates squad in the ILT20. Andre Russell Covers His Ears As MS Dhoni Receives Loud Cheers While Coming Out To Bat During CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

    Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Replaces Injured Wanindu Hasaranga

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    2024 Indian Premier League IPL IPL 2024 SRH Sunrisers Hyderabad Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Wanindu Hasaranga Wanindu Hasaranga Replacement
    You might also like
    Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sakib Hussain Share Frame With MS Dhoni Following CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 (See Pic)
    Cricket

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sakib Hussain Share Frame With MS Dhoni Following CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 (See Pic)
    Rinku Singh Shares Motivational Quote Following KKR's Defeat Against CSK in IPL 2024, Writes 'The Journey of Improvement Continues'
    Cricket

    Rinku Singh Shares Motivational Quote Following KKR's Defeat Against CSK in IPL 2024, Writes 'The Journey of Improvement Continues'

    🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨

    Wanindu Hasaranga will be unavailable for the season due to injury. We would like to wish him a speedy recovery.

    Sri Lankan spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth has joined the squad as his replacement for the rest of #IPL2024. Welcome, Viyaskanth! ✨ pic.twitter.com/A2Z5458dH8

    — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 9, 2024

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    2024 Indian Premier League IPL IPL 2024 SRH Sunrisers Hyderabad Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Wanindu Hasaranga Wanindu Hasaranga Replacement
    You might also like
    Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sakib Hussain Share Frame With MS Dhoni Following CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 (See Pic)
    Cricket

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sakib Hussain Share Frame With MS Dhoni Following CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 (See Pic)
    Rinku Singh Shares Motivational Quote Following KKR's Defeat Against CSK in IPL 2024, Writes 'The Journey of Improvement Continues'
    Cricket

    Rinku Singh Shares Motivational Quote Following KKR's Defeat Against CSK in IPL 2024, Writes 'The Journey of Improvement Continues'
    Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Shreyas Iyer Tries To Imitate Teammate Sunil Narine’s Bowling Action Ahead of CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral
    Cricket

    Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Shreyas Iyer Tries To Imitate Teammate Sunil Narine’s Bowling Action Ahead of CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral
    Mohammad Kaif Lauds Ravindra Jadeja After His Player of the Match Performance in CSK vs KKR IPL 2024, Calls Him 'Asli All-Time 3D Player'
    Cricket

    Mohammad Kaif Lauds Ravindra Jadeja After His Player of the Match Performance in CSK vs KKR IPL 2024, Calls Him 'Asli All-Time 3D Player'
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Al-Nassr
    100K+ searches
    Gudi Padwa Wishes
    50K+ searches
    Happy Gudi Padwa
    50K+ searches
    Ruturaj Gaikwad
    50K+ searches
    Gautam Gambhir
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    kashmir-quake-of-magnitude-3-7-on-richter-scale-hits-kishtwar-5881732.html" title="Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.7 on Richter Scale Hits Kishtwar">
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Al-Nassr
    100K+ searches
    Gudi Padwa Wishes
    50K+ searches
    Happy Gudi Padwa
    50K+ searches
    Ruturaj Gaikwad
    50K+ searches
    Gautam Gambhir
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma