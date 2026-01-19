Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli celebrated his 54th birthday on Sunday, 18 January 2026, marking the occasion surrounded by his close friends including Nadim Memon and family. The video posted on Instagram by Nadim shows Kambli cutting the cake. This milestone follows a difficult period for the former middle-order batsman, who has recently faced significant health challenges, including a collapse due to a urinary infection and complications from brain clots identified in late 2024. Despite these setbacks, Kambli displayed resilience during his celebrations. Vinod Kambli's Brother Virendra Kambli Says 'Bhai Ro Raha Tha..' As He Talks About India vs Sri Lanka 1996 World Cup Semi-Final Loss Marred by Match-Fixing Allegations (Watch Video).

Vinod Kambli Celebrates 54th Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadim Memon (@nadimtmemon)

