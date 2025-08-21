Vinod Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar, two very good friends, had started their careers together on a similar trajectory. Unfortunately, the former could not make it big and live up to the expectations, unlike the Master Blaster, who emerged as one of the greatest ever batters in the history of the game, amassing 100 international centuries among many other records. Plagued by injuries and controversies, Vinod Kambli's international career came to an end in 2000, and he has recently been struggling with health issues. There have been claims in the past that Vinod Kambli could have had a career like Sachin Tendulkar and even become better than him had he fulfilled his potential and the ex-left-handed cricketer's brother, Virendra Kambli, issued a clarification on such talks. "Talent dono ka same tha...hum bol nahi sakte ki mera bhai Sachin dada se bada hai ya Sachin dada bada hai. Aisa nahi ki Vinod upar hai, aisa kuch nahi tha. Kabhi mere bhai ke muh se bhi nahi suna," he said. (Both had the same talent. You can't say my brother was greater than Sachin or vice versa. They were both the same. I never heard my brother say he was better than Sachin). Vinod Kambli Health Update: Brother Virendra Kambli Says Former India Cricketer Is Recovering at Home but Having Difficulty Speaking (Watch Video).

Did Vinod Kambli Think Himself to Be Better Than Sachin Tendulkar? His Brother Clarifies

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)