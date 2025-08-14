Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli recently suffered from an urine infection and clots in brain, but he was discharged from hospital after recovery. Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar also supported him through his foundation. Amid this, a video went viral on social media where Vinod's brother Virendra Kambli aka 'Viru' was spotted bowling in a local league match. Viru looked fit and he had a clean action through the crease. While his elder brother Vinod was a left-handed brother, Viru's bowling caught eyeballs even at this age. In the caption of his Instagram post which had the video of him bowling and taking a wicket, Viru mentioned 'Coming back to action again'. Vinod Kambli's Biopic To Release Soon? Movie On Ex-Indian Cricketer's Journey Reportedly In Works.

Vinod Kambli’s Brother Virendra Kambli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viru Kambli 🇮🇳 (@virukambli21)

