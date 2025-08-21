Speaking at The Vickey Lalwani Show, former star middle-order Team India batter Vinod Kambli's brother Virendra Kambli talked about the emotions associated with the infamous India vs Sri Lanka 1996 Cricket World Cup ODI semi-final match. When asked about the match and how he felt seeing his brother Vinod Kambli cry after the match abruptly ended and India lost, Virendra Kambli said, "Woh match toh mujhe dekho, match dekha tabhi mera bhai ro raha tha toh obviously mujhe bhi rona aya" (In that match my brother was crying, and seeing that obviously I also started to cry). Sri Lanka had won that match by default after India managed only 120/8, after the Lankans set 251/8 in the first innings. The match ended after the Eden Gardens crowd disrupted. Vinod Kambli was then not out at one end, batting at 10 runs, while others were getting out. Years after the match, Vinod Kambli had raised match-fixing allegations on this game, on TV. Vinod Kambli Health Update: Brother Virendra Kambli Says Former India Cricketer Is Recovering at Home but Having Difficulty Speaking (Watch Video).

'Mujhe Bhi Rona Aya' Virendra Kambli Opens Up On 1996 ODI Cricket World Cup Semi Final Loss:

