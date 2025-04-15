Former India national cricket team legend Sunil Gavaskar has shown a noble gesture, by coming to support Team India's ailing Mumbai ex-batter Vinod Kambli. Sunil Gavaskar with his CHAMPS Foundation will provide monthly assistance of INR 30,000 to Vinod Kambli for the rest of his life, starting from April 1, 2025. The CHAMPS Foundation which started in 1999 will also provide Kambli INR 30,000 annually for his medical expenses. CHAMPS Foundation works at providing aid to needy former international sportspersons. Vinod Kambli Birthday Special: Three Factors That Led to the Downfall of Ex-Indian Cricket Team Star.

Sunil Gavaskar's CHAMPS Foundation Provides Assistance to Vinod Kambli:

