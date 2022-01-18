Virat Kohli will take field against South Africa in the first One-Day International (ODI) at Boland Park in Paarl, but not as a captain! Kohli will play under KL Rahul, the stand-in captain. Earlier, BCCI had named Rohit Sharma, who is currently injured, as team India's skipper for limited-overs. Meanwhile, Kohli took to Twitter and posted pictures as he prepares for the series opener. India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 Preview.

See Pics

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)