Virat Kohli never forgets to relax himself amidst an intense match and maintains his 'switch on-switch off' mode and thus his intensity stays constant when it matters. This time after taking a DRS for a dismissal, as the umpire takes the time to review the sequence, Kohli start playing 'Rock, Paper, Scissor' with teammate Glenn Maxwell. It is to be noted, Virat Kohli is the stand-in captain for RCB today in the absence of Faf du Plessis.

Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell Play 'Rock, Paper, Scissor'

Heeeeee i recorded brooo pic.twitter.com/W4yWj9r2P7 — chaithanya13 dhfpspk (@SriFanOfPk1) April 20, 2023

