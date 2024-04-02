Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsman Virat Kohli became the first-ever Indian batsman to play 100 T20 matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru or any single venue. The latter achieved the record during the RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 match. RCB shared a post on their official 'X' handle and informed the fans about the development. IPL 2024: Ravi Ashwin Calls Rohit Sharma ‘Gardener’ in His Latest Instagram Post

Virat Kohli Creates New Record at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Virat Kohli ❤‍🔥 Namma Chinnaswamy The first Indian cricketer to feature in 100 T20 matches at a single venue. 🔥#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/YeHnLFLi02 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 2, 2024

