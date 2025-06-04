Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend and icon Virat Kohli penned an emotional note as RCB won the IPL 2025 final match to clinch their first-ever trophy in the tournament. Posting the emotional note, Virat Kohli has dedicated RCB's maiden IPL trophy to the loyal fans, heartbreaks, and efforts. Virat Kohli wrote, "This one is for the fans of RCB who never ever left our side in the worst of times. This one is for all the years of heartbreaks and disappointment. This is for every inch of effort left on the field playing for this team." Penning on the importance of winning the Indian Premier League 2025 title, Virat Kohli added, "As far as the ipl trophy is concerned- you’ve made me wait 18 years to be able to lift you and celebrate my friend, but it’s been absolutely worth the wait." IPL 2025: Krunal Pandya Spills Beans About Conversation With Brother Hardik Pandya After RCB’s Maiden Indian Premier League Triumph.

Virat Kohli's Note On IPL 2025 Victory:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

