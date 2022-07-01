Virat Kohli was dismissed by Matthew Potts during Day 1 of the fifth Test between India and England at the Edgbaston on July 1. The star batter was in two minds as he left the ball but it struck the bat and went on to the stumps, much to the joy of the crowd.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)