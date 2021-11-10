Virat Kohli played his last match as India's T20 captain against Namibia on Monday. He announced his retirement as the T20I captain before the T20 World Cup 2021. Even head coach Ravi Shastri's tenure came to an end with India disqualifying from the World Cup this year. In such a case, Virat Kohli extended his sincerest gratitude to Shastri and the other coaches, namely Bharat Arun and Ramakrishnan Sridhar, for their immense contribution and support. He also shared pictures with the coaches while thanking them for the amazing memories and journey that will be carried forward for ages to come. Virat Kohli Reflects on India’s Performance at T20 World Cup 2021, Writes, ‘We Will Aim To Come Back Stronger’ (Check Post).

Check Out Virat Kohli's Thank You Post for Ravi Shastri and Other Coaches:

Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we've had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history. Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time ⭐🤝 pic.twitter.com/42hx4Q7cfq — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 10, 2021

