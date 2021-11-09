Indian captain Virat Kohli thanked fans for their support throughout their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign and promised to bounce back stronger next time. India failed to qualify for the semifinals after losing their first two matches to Pakistan and New Zealand, consecutively.

See His Post Here:

Together as one we set out to achieve our goal.Unfortunately we fell short and no one is more disappointed than us as a side.The support from all of you has been fantastic and we are grateful for it all.We will aim to come back stronger and put our best foot forward. Jai Hind🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/UMUQgInHrV — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 8, 2021

