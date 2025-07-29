Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders have announced that they have parted ways with their head coach Chandrakant Pandit ahead of IPL 2026 season. Pandit joined KKR in 2022 and coached them for three years including the year KKR won the title in 2024. After a poor 2025 season, both side agreed to part ways. The name of a new coach is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, there is also report suggesting that bowling coach Bharat Arun is also likely to leave the side and will join Chennai Super Kings. Nitish Kumar Reddy Refutes Rumours of Him Leaving Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahead of IPL 2026, Says 'My Connection...' (See Post).

KKR Part Ways With Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit

We wish you the best for your future endeavours, Chandu Sir 🤗 PS: Once a Knight, always a Knight. Kolkata will always be your home 💜 pic.twitter.com/GF0LxX5fIz — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) July 29, 2025

Bharat Arun Likely to Leave As Well

#BIGBREAKING Kolkata Knight Riders have parted ways with head coach Chandrakant Pandit and bowling coach Bharat Arun, according to relaible sources. A source tells me that Arun will be named as CSK bowling coach..though a CSK official denied it! @KKRiders @ChennaiIPL @IPL — Gaurav Gupta (@toi_gauravG) July 29, 2025

