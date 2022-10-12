Ahead of the India vs Western Australia XI practice match, Virat Kohli shared a video of him sweating it out in the gym. Kohli shared the video captured by teammate Suryakumar Yadav and wrote, " Mobility is key. Video credit - bhau

@surya_14kumar". Bhau is a Marathi word meaning brother. When is India vs Western Australia XI 2nd Warm-up Match? Know Date and Time in IST Along With Live Streaming Details of Practice Game.

Watch Video Posted by Virat Kohli

rlMobility is key 👌 Video credit - bhau @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/SjHH9l2g89 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)