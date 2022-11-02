Virat Kohli continued his good form while KL Rahul bounced back from a slump as they guided India to 184/6 against Bangladesh in their T20 World Cup 2022 clash on Wednesday, November 2. Rahul, who struggled in the T20 World Cup so far, scored a crucial half-century while Kohli struck his third half-century of the tournament to help India get a good score. There were cameos from Suryakumar Yadav (30 off 16) and Ravichandran Ashwin (13 off 6). For Bangladesh, the best bowler was Hasan Mahmud, who took three wickets but conceded 47 runs.

India vs Bangladesh Innings Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)