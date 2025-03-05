After helping Team India enter the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, Virat Kohli shared a post on social media appreciating the efforts of Anant Ambani and his team for their work at Vantara. Vantara is a large-scale wildlife rescue centre established by Reliance Industries with Reliance Foundation. It is located within the Reliance Jamnagar Refinery Complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India. The facility is overseen by Anant Ambani and his team. Due to their recent good work, Virat Kohli appreciated them on social media. Virat Kohli’s Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma Hails His Big-Match Temperament After Semi-Final Heroics Against Australia in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Virat Kohli Lauds Anant Ambani and His Team at Vantara

Anant Ambani and his entire team at Vantara are making a remarkable difference in wildlife welfare. Their dedication to rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation is shaping a more sustainable and compassionate ecosystem.#Vantara @narendramodi — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 5, 2025

