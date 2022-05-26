Virat Kohli had words of praise for Rajat Patidar after the latter scored a terrific hundred to help Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 Eliminator on Wednesday, May 25. Patidar's 112* off 54 deliveries helped RCB post a massive 207/4, a game that they went on to win by 14 runs. Kohli, while commenting on the youngster's knock said, "I haven't seen many better innings than ​the one Rajat played."

