Virat Kohli was the man of the hour at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5. Not only did he celebrate his 35th birthday but also sizzled with a record-equalling 49th ODI century as India went on to beat South Africa by 243 runs. After the game was over, Kohli, who won 'Man of the Match' was seen interacting with the groundstaff at the Eden Gardens. He also clicked pictures with them and the video of this touching gesture from the star cricketer has gone viral. Virat Kohli Gifted Gold-Plated Bat by Cricket Association of Bengal on 35th Birthday After IND vs SA CWC 2023 Match.

Watch Video:

Kohli acknowledging the groundstaff after his ‘Man of the Match’ performance. One of the most humble personalities to don the Indian Jersey. #KingKohli #CWC2023 pic.twitter.com/fRh2JpAD4J — Abhishek Kamal (@iamkamal18) November 5, 2023

