India national cricket team star cricketer Virat Kohli achieved another milestone in his international career. The 36-year-old Kohli shattered the record of legendary Rahul Dravid's elite record of most catches for India in all three formats. Virat Kohli achieved this historic record during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against the New Zealand national cricket team in Dubai on Sunday. After taking the catch of Matt Henry, Kohli took his tally to 334 catches, surpassing Dravid's 333 catches tally for India in international cricket. Mohammad Azharuddin is ranked third with 261 catches followed by Sachin Tendulkar (256) and Rohit Sharma with 229 catches. Team India won the one-sided affair by 44 runs. The Men in Blue will face Australia in the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on March 4. Virat Kohli Breaks Mohammad Azharuddin's Record Of Most Catches by an Indian Fielder in ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Most Catches by a fielder for Team India in All Formats

Kohli surpasses Dravid's tally of most catches for India as fielder. ◉ 334: Virat Kohli ◎ 333: Rahul Dravid ◎ 261: Azharuddin ◎ 256: Sachin Tendulkar ◎ 229: Rohit Sharma — The Cricket Panda (@TheCricketPanda) March 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)