Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were among the several Indian cricket team stars who donned the new team jerseys manufactured by Adidas. The sports apparel brand revealed the three new jerseys of the Indian cricket team across formats and in an electrifying video shared by BCCI on social media, the players explain the meaning of wearing this jersey. Pictures of the star cricketers wearing the new jersey have gone viral on social media. See them below. New Team India Jersey Launched, Check Close Look of Indian Cricket Team’s New Kit.

Watch Promo of Indian Cricket Team Stars in New Jersey

Indian Cricket Team Stars in New Jerseys

Team India jersey will be available on Adidas website for 4,999rs. pic.twitter.com/ttb5SIoSpZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 3, 2023

Virat Kohli in India's ODI and Test Jerseys

Virat Kohli in ODI & Test Jersey. pic.twitter.com/A2IuCIs51S — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 3, 2023

Rohit Sharma in India's New Test Jersey

Rohit Sharma in Indian Test jersey. pic.twitter.com/zsUnL2skJk — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 3, 2023

Jasprit Bumrah Wears India's New T20 Kit

Smriti Mandhana Dons T20I Jersey

Smriti Mandhana in new T20 jersey. pic.twitter.com/bKLJb2n4zd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)