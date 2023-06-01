After a long season of T20 cricket, the Indian cricketers return to International duty. They have the World Test championship 2023 final in front of them from June 7. It an important assignment for the Men in Blue as they have not own an ICC Trophy for long. Also they have not achieved a reward for their extreme consistency in the red-ball format and for making two consecutive finals of the World Test Championship, being competitive in the overseas conditions. After the final, the Indian cricket team will start their preparations for the big assignment later in the year, which is the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. They will play a few series to settle their combinations, have themselves prepared as well as test themselves under pressure which has been a issue they have tried to solve since the past few competitions. With a new group of talents emerging the preparations for the T20 World Cup next year will also continue side by side. New Team India Jersey Launch: Ahead of New Kit Reveal, Video of Giant Jerseys ‘Hovering Over Wankhede Stadium’ Goes Viral.

BCCI, the governing body of Indian cricket, have recently signed a contract with a new kit sponsor. They had a stopgap kit sponsor after the previous one couldn't honour the full length of the contract and wanted a way to move forward with someone more professional. The new kit sponsor has finally completed the designing of the jerseys for all three formats and scheduled a launch on June 1, Thursday. Fans anticipate anxiously as they cannot wait to see their favourite players in the new Team India kit.