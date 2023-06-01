BCCI's kit sponsor Adidas have now released a closer look at the Indian Cricket team's jerseys for Test, ODI and T20I formats. Fans can now have a thorough look at the designs of the jerseys.
A close look at team India's Test, ODI and T20i jersey. pic.twitter.com/zRza1mtJIm— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 1, 2023
Team India's first assignment in the new kit will be the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia. The Test match starts on June 07. India's West Indies tour will see the players don new Jersey in ODI and T20Is. It will be interesting to see if new Jersey is launched for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.
View this post on Instagram
Ahead of the official jersey launch for the Indian cricket team, Adidas provided a glimpses of the new kit to the fans. It is anticipated that the team India will have two different jerseys for ODI and T20I formats. Check out the glimpses of new kit here.
View this post on Instagram
After a long season of T20 cricket, the Indian cricketers return to International duty. They have the World Test championship 2023 final in front of them from June 7. It an important assignment for the Men in Blue as they have not own an ICC Trophy for long. Also they have not achieved a reward for their extreme consistency in the red-ball format and for making two consecutive finals of the World Test Championship, being competitive in the overseas conditions. After the final, the Indian cricket team will start their preparations for the big assignment later in the year, which is the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. They will play a few series to settle their combinations, have themselves prepared as well as test themselves under pressure which has been a issue they have tried to solve since the past few competitions. With a new group of talents emerging the preparations for the T20 World Cup next year will also continue side by side. New Team India Jersey Launch: Ahead of New Kit Reveal, Video of Giant Jerseys ‘Hovering Over Wankhede Stadium’ Goes Viral.
BCCI, the governing body of Indian cricket, have recently signed a contract with a new kit sponsor. They had a stopgap kit sponsor after the previous one couldn't honour the full length of the contract and wanted a way to move forward with someone more professional. The new kit sponsor has finally completed the designing of the jerseys for all three formats and scheduled a launch on June 1, Thursday. Fans anticipate anxiously as they cannot wait to see their favourite players in the new Team India kit.