Virat Kohli was seen breaking out into an impromptu dance on the field on Day 3 of the India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023 in Dominica on Friday, July 14. The right-hander, who scored a gritty 76 in the first innings as India declared on 421/5, had plenty of reasons to be happy, given his team's dominant place in this match. With music in the background, Kohli, who always loves to express himself on the field, could not resist shaking a leg. And the video of him dancing has gone viral. Sachin Tendulkar and Other Former Cricketers Praise ‘Mumbaikar’ Yashasvi Jaiswal for His Test Ton in His Debut Match.

Virat Kohli Breaks Out into a Dance on Day 3, Watch:

