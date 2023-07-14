New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): India's most celebrated cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for his maiden test hundred in the debut match against West Indies. Jaiswal scored his test ton on the Day 2 of the first test on Thursday at Windsor Park Dominica. India Men's Hockey Team Coach Craig Fulton Emphasises Focusing on Team Strengths and Mental Toughness To Prepare for Big Games.

India's 229-run opening stand between skipper Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal marked the first time in Test history that India took the lead in the first innings without losing a wicket on Thursday. West Indies managed to score 150 in their first innings.

Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Fellow 'Mumbaikar' Yashasvi Jaiswal

A picture of Lasith Malinga and Yashasvi Jaiswal was shared to celebrate Jaiswal's special day

A century is good! A century on Test debut is special! Yashasvi Jaiswal is super special!🙌 Congratulations on your maiden Test century @ybj_19👏 pic.twitter.com/8Ksgm49SHb — Lasith Malinga (@malinga_ninety9) July 14, 2023

Irfan Pathan Congratulates Yashasvi Jaiswal

Hopefully start of a marvellous career for @ybj_19 well played young man. #INDvsWI — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 13, 2023

Wasim Jaffer mimic himself to congratulate Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jaiswal's debut Test ton has made him the 17th player from India to score three figures on his Test debut. Along with this, the left-handed batter is also only the third Indian opener to make a Test hundred on debut after Shikhar Dhawan (187 v Australia, 2013) and Prithvi Shaw (134 v West Indies, 2018).

