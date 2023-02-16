Virat Kohli was seen sharing tips with young cricketers in Delhi ahead of the second Test between India and Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 on Friday, February 16. The star Indian batter interacted with the young cricketers and shared with them suggestions on the sidelines of a training session. ICC Apologises for Ranking Glitch Which Named India As No.1 Ranked Test Side.

Virat Kohli Shares Tips with Young Cricketers in Delhi

Virat Kohli giving guidance to young cricketers in Delhi. (📷 - PTI) pic.twitter.com/F55yZG68WZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 16, 2023

