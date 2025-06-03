Virat Kohli added another milstone to his legendary Indian Premier League (IPL) career. The star cricketer shattered Shikhar Dhawan's iconic record of most fours in the history of the tournament. Virat Kohli achieved this historic feat during the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan slammed 768 fours in his IPL career. David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Suresh Raina are also there in the iconic list of most fours in the showpiece event. Mayank Agarwal Completes 100 Sixes in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final in Ahmedabad.

Historic Feat by Virat Kohli

A 4️⃣s to reckon with - Virat Kohli. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3eyt08xkjQ — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2025

