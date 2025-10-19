Rohit Sharma attained a memorable milestone, playing his 500th international match but could not make much of an impact with the bat as he was dismissed for a low score (8 runs) by Josh Hazlewood in the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The 'Hitman' walked out to open the innings for the India National Cricket Team alongside new ODI captain Shubman Gill and even struck a lovely boundary down the ground. But his comeback to international cricket was cut short when he poked at a delivery from Josh Hazlewood, with Matthew Renshaw taking the catch in the slip cordon. Rohit Sharma Becomes Fifth Indian to Play 500 International Matches, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025.

Watch Rohit Sharma's Wicket Video Here:

