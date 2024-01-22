In a major development, Virat Kohli has withdrawn from the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed this development in a post on social media. The Indian cricket board stated that Kohli communicated this decision to captain Rohit Sharma, the team management. The BCCI also urged the fans to respect Kohli's privacy at this time. No replacement has been named though yet. The India vs England five-match Test series will get underway from January 25.

Virat Kohli Opts Out of First Two Tests vs England

🚨 NEWS 🚨 Virat Kohli withdraws from first two Tests against England citing personal reasons. Details 🔽 #TeamIndia | #INDvENGhttps://t.co/q1YfOczwWJ — BCCI (@BCCI) January 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)