Although the first ODI was won by India but during that match the team tried something new as they shuffled their batting order. That meant Virat Kohli did not come out to bat as India chased down a modest target of 115 with Ishan Kishan playing a sensible knock of 52 from 46 balls to help his side chase down the target and win the game by five wickets. At the end of the game, Kohli was seen interacting with West Indies player Brandon King. In a viral video, the former Indian captain was seen providing the West Indies player with some valuable suggestions.

Virat Kohli’s Gesture Wins Hearts

Virat Kohli talking to Brandon King after the first ODI match & giving advice to him. Nice gesture from King Kohli. pic.twitter.com/RLRkDnZnIj — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 28, 2023

