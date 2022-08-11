Virender Sehwag trolled a Twitter user who confused Neeraj Chopra with Ashish Nehra. The user was commenting about Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem's gold medal-winning exploits in the Commonwealth Games 2022 when he wrote, "And what makes this victory even more sweeter is the fact that this Pakistani athlete has destroyed Indian javelin throw hero Ashish Nehra." Sehwag then proceeded to troll the user, writing, "Chicha, Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill." The former India opener was referring to Nehra's facial similarities with that of British Prime Ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak.

Sehwag Trolls Twitter User:

Chicha, Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yaiUKxlB1Z — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 11, 2022

