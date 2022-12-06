Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir was picked in Delhi's Squad for the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match against Bihar on December 6. In a team sheet shared by the DDCA on social media, Aryavir's name featured as the 15th member of the team. The former Indian opener's son, who too bats right-handed like his father, was picked in the Delhi squad which is being led by Arnav S Bugga. Hrishikesh Kanitkar Named As Batting Coach of Indian Women's Team, Ramesh Powar to Join National Cricket Academy

Virender Sehwag's Son Aryaveer Selected in Delhi's Squad for U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy Match:

Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir has been selected for Delhi in the U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 6, 2022

Delhi's Team Sheet for Match vs Bihar:

Delhi Men's under 16 Team for the match against Bihar in the Vijay Merchant Trophy. Delhi won the toss and elected to bat first. pic.twitter.com/KcwMwSS4yw — DDCA (@delhi_cricket) December 6, 2022

