Virender Sehwag, one of the most dashing opening batsmen and a prolific run-scorer in his playing days, is celebrating his 47th birthday today. And on this special day, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has taken to social media to share a birthday wish for him. Virender Sehwag was born on October 20, 1978 and made his international debut in an ODI against Pakistan in 1999. Virender Sehwag was known for his aggressive batting style right at the top of the order and had a distinguished career where he played 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is, scoring 8,586, 8,273 and 394 runs, respectively. The legendary cricketer is among the two Indians with a triple century in Tests (319) and three from the country to score a double century in ODIs (219). Virender Sehwag is a 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup winner and played 104 matches in the IPL, where he scored 2728 runs. 'Proud' Virender Sehwag Applauds Rahul Soreng, Son of Pulwama Martyr Shaheed Vijay Soreng, for Haryana U19 Cricket Selection (See Post).

BCCI's Birthday Wish for Virender Sehwag

3️⃣7️⃣4️⃣ Intl. Matches 1️⃣7️⃣2️⃣5️⃣3️⃣ Intl. Runs 3️⃣8️⃣ Intl. Hundreds Winner of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣7️⃣ & ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣1️⃣ 🏆 Only #TeamIndia cricketer to score two triple hundreds in Tests 🫡 Here's wishing the legendary Virender Sehwag a very happy birthday… pic.twitter.com/Cq0DMPKrfU — BCCI (@BCCI) October 20, 2025

