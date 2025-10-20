Virender Sehwag was born on October 20, 1978. Coming from a small town of Najafgarh in Delhi, Virender Sehwag has become one of the biggest names in Indian cricket. His two triple centuries in Test cricket is still a record which is elusive to many star batters. His aggressive style of batting across formats made him a fan favourite as even after a decade of his retirement, Sehwag is still popular amongst fans. Sehwag is now a commentator and cricket expert. As he celebrates his 47th birthday, fans wish him on social media. Happy Birthday Virender Sehwag! BCCI Wishes Ex-Team India Cricketer and Two-Time World Cup Winner As He Turns 47.

'Happy Birthday to the Lethal Weapon'

🎉 Happy Birthday to the Lethal Weapon — Virender Sehwag! 🇮🇳🔥 8,586 runs in Tests 🏏 8,273 runs in ODIs 💥 Test Average: 49.34 ODI Strike Rate: 104.33 ⚡ Test Strike Rate: 82.23 🚀 2 Triple Centuries in Tests 💫 1 Double Century in ODIs 🧨 38 International Hundreds 🌟 🙌🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mR8hy8WYbq — Abhisek Gupta (@ABHISTRONG) October 20, 2025

'Happy Birthday Virender Sehwag'

Happy Birthday Virender Sehwag A MO Batter Who was made the makeshift opener for India when we had no one to open the batting and he did well 8000 Odd Runs in both Odis and Tests 23 Test 100s 15 Odi 100s His debut 105 vs Sa coming in at 68/4 was a class knock pic.twitter.com/qLLpiYB9xO — Sashank (@sas_3343) October 20, 2025

'Here's Wishing the Legendary Virender Sehwag'

Ikkada thopu turum ane vadine emi cheylaka cheta kani vadi la ala nilpettadu adi Inka high Here's wishing the legendary Virender Sehwag a very happy birthday Boss Batting Commentary Vintage Combo 😍 https://t.co/fBwqXmtMD0 pic.twitter.com/3ZA3u2rO7x — Kings (@Observe99945) October 20, 2025

'Real Selfless Batsman'

Happy Birthday Virender Sehwag I still remember that first ball four in 2011 World Cup used to bring a whole different level of excitement A player who never played for personal milestones and stats the real selfless batsman before "selfless gimmick" pic.twitter.com/ryUkHEhuTv — Aditya Soni (@imAdsoni) October 20, 2025

'One of the Batters Whose Greatness Is Beyond Stats'

Happy Birthday, Virender Sehwag 💙 One of those batters whose greatness is beyond stats Let's relive his lone warrior knock of 82(81) vs Australia in the 2003 CWC finals at Johannesburgpic.twitter.com/f4CVd4GUVw — 👑 (@VK_FAN_FOREVER_) October 19, 2025

'Happy Birthday to One of My Favourite Cricketers'

Happy birthday to one of my favourite cricketers growing up, Virender Sehwag!! The way he bamboozled bowing lineups was a treat! Here’s him smacking Australia on the Boxing Day in 2004 pic.twitter.com/b2v0YVYBLA — Akash (@akashd7781) October 20, 2025

'Happy Birthday to the Man Who Rediefined Opening'

Happy Birthday to the man who redefined opening not just for India, but for a generation 🇮🇳 When most batters saw the new ball as a threat, Virender Sehwag saw it as an opportunity. While others played the first over to survive, he played it to set the tone. Patience wasn’t… pic.twitter.com/URHIKcpWI8 — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) October 20, 2025

