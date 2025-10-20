Virender Sehwag was born on October 20, 1978. Coming from a small town of Najafgarh in Delhi, Virender Sehwag has become one of the biggest names in Indian cricket. His two triple centuries in Test cricket is still a record which is elusive to many star batters. His aggressive style of batting across formats made him a fan favourite as even after a decade of his retirement, Sehwag is still popular amongst fans. Sehwag is now a commentator and cricket expert. As he celebrates his 47th birthday, fans wish him on social media. Happy Birthday Virender Sehwag! BCCI Wishes Ex-Team India Cricketer and Two-Time World Cup Winner As He Turns 47.

'Happy Birthday to the Lethal Weapon'

'Happy Birthday Virender Sehwag'

'Here's Wishing the Legendary Virender Sehwag'

'Real Selfless Batsman'

'One of the Batters Whose Greatness Is Beyond Stats'

'Happy Birthday to One of My Favourite Cricketers'

'Happy Birthday to the Man Who Rediefined Opening'

