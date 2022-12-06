Wanindu Hasaranga continues to scale newer heights as he became the first bowler to scalp a hattrick in the history of the Lanka Premier League. The leg-spinner, who is one of the best in world cricket achieved this feat while competing for Kandy Falcons against Colombo Stars in LPL 2022 on Tuesday, December 6. Hasaranga dismissed Dinesh Chandimal, Benny Howell and Seekkuge Prasanna with 39 runs on the board. Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer Cut Birthday Cake With Teammates, BCCI Shares Pics

Wanindu Hasaranga Takes LPL's First-Ever Hattrick:

