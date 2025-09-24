Sri Lanka star Wanindu Hasaranga and Pakistan cricketer Abrar Ahmed had a face-off of celebrations in the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match. In the first innings, Abrar Ahmed cleaned up Wanindu Hasaranga and performed the 'Hasaranga celebration' after dismissing the Sri Lankan all-rounder. Hasarnaga responded perfectly after taking a blinder to dismiss Fakhar Zaman as he celebrated mimicking the Abrar Ahmed iconic send-off by shaking head. He repeated it again when he cleaned up Saim Ayub. After the match, Hasaranga went up to Abrar and hugged him and had a friendly chat. They sorted things out between themselves with friendly gestures. Wanindu Hasaranga Responds to Abrar Ahmed's Celebration; Performs Pakistan Spinner's Send-Off After Cleaning Up Saim Ayub During PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Wanindu Hasaranga Hugs Abrar Ahmed

