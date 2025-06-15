Washington Freedom outclassed Seattle Orcas by five wickets to register their first win of MLC 2025 (Major League Cricket) on Sunday, June 14. Batting first, Seattle Orcas could manage just 145/9 and it was largely due to Washington Freedom's Ian Holland, who starred with superb figures of 4/19. Jack Edwards picked up two wickets as well, while for Seattle Orcas, David Warner turned out to be the highest scorer with 31 runs off 17 deliveries. Chasing 149, Washington Freedom got past the finish line in 13.3 overs. Rachin Ravindra continued his fine form as he struck 44 runs off just 18 deliveries, while captain Glenn Maxwell smashed 38 off 20. Washington Freedom, the defending champions, had lost to San Francisco Unicorns in the first match, but with this win, have registered their first points. San Francisco Unicorns Beat LA Knight Riders by 32 Runs in MLC 2025; Jake Fraser-McGurk, Xavier Bartlett, Haris Rauf Star as Corey Anderson and Co Continue Winning Start.

