San Francisco Unicorns continued their winning start in MLC 2025 (Major League Cricket) with a 32-run victory over the LA Knight Riders in Oakland on Sunday, June 14. Batting first, San Francisco Unicorns lost Tim Seifert early on but Finn Allen and Jake Fraser-McGurk stitched a big 121-run partnership for the second wicket, which gave them the upper hand in the contest. Finn Allen continued his good form as he followed up his 151 with a solid 52-run knock and Jake Fraser-McGurk gave everyone a timely reminder of his skills as he smashed 88 runs off just 38 deliveries, a knock that included two fours and 11 sixes. San Francisco Unicorns posted 219/8 and in response, LA Knight Riders were bowled out for 187 with Xavier Bartlett and Haris Rauf scalping four wickets each. Unmukt Chand struck a 32-ball 53 while Matthew Tromp hit 41 off 31 deliveries and were the LA Knight Riders' highest-scorers. Watch 40-Year-Old Faf du Plessis Take Stunning One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Michael Bracewell During MI New York vs Texas Super Kings MLC 2025 Match (Video Inside).

San Francisco Unicorns Beat LA Knight Riders

The @SFOUnicorns continue to deliver a dominant performance here in the Bay area, snagging another W. 🔥🦄 pic.twitter.com/c8pAb6JezF — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 15, 2025

