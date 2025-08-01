AB de Villiers might be 40 years old, but the level of athleticism he has shown proves why he has been among the best to have played the game. The former Proteas star pulled off a superb catch to dismiss Chris Lynn during the South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 (World Championship of Legends) match on July 31. The right-handed Chris Lynn, who had scored 35 runs off 20 balls, with one four and four sixes to his name, miscued a big shot off Wayne Parnell's bowling with the ball going pretty high in the air. AB de Villiers kept his eyes on the ball all the while and took a stunning catch to complete the dismissal. The South Africa Champions captain also pulled off a last-ball run out to help his side win the match by just one run and advance to the WCL 2025 final. AB De Villiers Pulls Off Last-Ball Run Out As South Africa Champions Beat Australia Champions by 1 Run in WCL 2025 Semi-Final, To Face Pakistan Champions in Final (Watch Video).

Watch AB de Villiers' Catch Here:

You just cannot keep AB de Villiers out of the game 🤩#WCL2025 pic.twitter.com/7h9dQscDiH — FanCode (@FanCode) July 31, 2025

