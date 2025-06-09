Out of favour Team India and Mumbai batter, Prithvi Shaw, showcased glimpses of his class calibre during North Mumbai Panthers vs Triumphs Knights MNE T20 Mumbai League 2025 match on June 8 at DY Patil Stadium. Shaw, who failed to play the IPL 2025 despite an excellent T20 record, regained form with the bat, striking a blistering 75 off 34 for North Mumbai Panthers, which included 12 fours and three towering sixes against the Triumphs Knights. Captain Shaw, in five T20 Mumbai League 2025 matches for Panthers, managed to amass 137 runs, with his best knock coming in the Panthers' last game in this year's edition on Sunday. Check out highlights of Shaw's innings below. Prithvi Shaw Slams 34-Ball 75 To Hand North Mumbai Panthers Win Over Suryakumar Yadav’s Triumph Knights Mumbai North East in T20 Mumbai League 2025.

Prithvi Shaw At His Explosive Best

SHAW Stopper! 👏🏻#PrithviShaw lit up the #MumbaiT20League with a blazing 76, guiding North Mumbai Panthers to their second win of the season against #SuryakumarYadav’s Triumph Knights! 🔥 WATCH Semi Finals 👉🏻 TUE, JUNE 10, 2.30 PM onwards on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/9C1dsp04Y5 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 9, 2025

